Otters Score 18 in Series Clinching Win

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (3-3) hit four home runs en route to a 18-13 win over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (2-5) to win their first series of the year.

Evansville got an electric start from Parker Brahms, going six innings, giving up three runs and striking out eight without conceding a single walk.

On the offensive side, the Otters jumped out right away. RBIs from four separate Otters gave them a 4-1 lead after one, then a two-run bomb from David Mendham in the second gave the Otters a seven run lead.

A Keenan Taylor two-run home run extended the lead to 9-1 and Evansville wouldn't look back.

The Otters added two more on Cohen Wilbanks and Alain Camou RBI singles in the 5th. Runs in each of the sixth and seventh brought the score to 13-7.

Evansville entered the bottom of the 8th with a 13-10 cushion and added even more insurance. Ray Gil blasted a two-run home run of his own before Graham Brown would follow suit with a three-run home run to help the Otters enter the ninth with an eight-run lead.

Zach Voelker, who was activated from the injured list today, made his season debut and closed out the ninth, with the Otters victorious, 18-13.

Evansville hit four home runs on the night and all nine Otters registered hits - eight of them also grabbing at least one RBI.

Evansville travels to Pearl, Mississippi to take on the Mud Monsters tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. CT.

