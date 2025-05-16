Grizzlies Sweep Mud Monsters Behind Strong Start from Conrad

PEARL, Miss. - For the third time in as many games, the Mississippi Mud Monsters were left searching for positives after another defeat to the Gateway Grizzlies.

The biggest takeaway for the 1,477 in attendance at Trustmark Park was the efficient start from Grizzlies right-hander Teague Conrad.

The 23-year-old right-hander scattered two singles over the first seven innings, retiring 15 straight at one point. Both singles were erased by double plays.

Conrad induced 15 ground-ball outs and went eight innings for his first win of 2025.

Right-hander Brian Williams made his first career start for Mississippi. Williams had been slated to start in the season-opening series against Florence, but his turn was washed out by rain.

A difficult third inning spoiled what was otherwise a promising debut for Williams in the M's rotation.

Williams retired Gateway hitters in order in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings, and picked up two of his five strikeouts in a scoreless sixth. However, Gateway batted around in the third. Three singles, two doubles, a triple and a sacrifice fly plated five Grizzlies, providing more than enough cushion for the victory.

Gage Bihm relieved Williams in the seventh and pitched two scoreless innings, recording a strikeout in each.

Michael Reed allowed a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ruben Mateo in the ninth to reach the final score, 6-1.

The M's lone run came in the eighth, when Karrell Paz scored on a wild pitch. Paz went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. Travis Holt collected a hit and a walk, while Roberto Gonzalez and Brayland Skinner each added a hit.

The Monsters host the Evansville Otters in a three-game set at Trustmark Park starting Friday. First pitch Friday is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday's game starts at 6 p.m., and Sunday's game begins at 2 p.m. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

The Monsters host the Evansville Otters in a three-game set at Trustmark Park starting Friday. First pitch Friday is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday's game starts at 6 p.m., and Sunday's game begins at 2 p.m. Gates open one hour before first pitch.







