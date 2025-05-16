Bird Dawgs Soar to First Win in Inaugural Season

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Paterson, New Jersey - The Down East Bird Dawgs secured the first win in franchise history Friday night, scoring five runs in the opening inning and never looking back in an 8-2 victory over the New Jersey Jackals.

The Bird Dawgs came out strong, plating five runs in the opening frame as eight batters came to the plate. The inning began with a pair of errors by the Jackals, allowing Stephen DiTamaso and Trotter Harlan to reach base. Cameron Masterman followed with an RBI single to left, scoring DiTamaso, and Harlan came home on a passed ball. Jaylen Smith was hit by a pitch to keep the Bird Dawgs rolling, and Cole Hill capped the inning with a three-run shot to left, his first home run of his professional career, giving the Bird Dawgs a 5-0 lead.

Spencer Johnston retired the first nine batters he faced, setting down the Jackals in order through three innings. The Bird Dawgs added to their lead in the fourth when DiTamaso ripped a two-run double to left, continuing his hitting streak to five games as he allowed Smith and Hill to score to go up 7-0.

The Bird Dawgs scored their final run in the top of the fifth as Hill knocked a base hit to score Emmanuel Tapia to take an 8-0 advantage.

New Jersey scored in the sixth inning as Ryan Ford scored on a passed ball and in the ninth as Xavier Vargas scored on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 8-2.

The Bird Dawgs were phenomenal in all facets of the game on Friday night as they did not commit any errors for the first time this season, gave up one walk on the mound, and dominated at the plate to take an 8-2 victory over New Jersey.

Spencer Johnston (1-1) was awarded the first win in franchise history for the Bird Dawgs as he delivered six innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out six batters and walking none. Joe Joe Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss for the Jackals as he pitched four innings, giving up seven runs, while only two were earned.

The Bird Dawgs advance to 1-4 as they take on the Jackals on Saturday, May 17, for game two of the three-game series.

