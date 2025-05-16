Big Inning Dooms Otters in First Road Game of 2025

Pearl, Miss. - The Evansville Otters fell short in their road opener against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, 8-4.

The Otters jumped out ahead in the top of the first with a Graham Brown solo home run, but after back-to-back base hits, they couldn't add another run.

Jon Beymer got the start for Evansville and even though he struggled to find command early, he gained control and helped the Otters stay alive while he was in the game, including three shutout innings to finish his start. He finished his day with five innings pitched, allowing six hits, striking out seven, giving up only one free pass.

Evansville would add one more run on an Alain Camou liner in the fifth to cut the lead to one. But despite the fantastic effort from Beymer to keep the deficit at one, the Mud Monsters added four runs in the sixth to pull away from the Otters.

Amidst the tough evening, Graham Brown was a bright spot, reaching in four of his five plate appearances. Keenan Taylor scored two runs Friday night.

The Otters' comeback fell short, even after the Mississippi defense afforded the Otters two late inning runs - the Mud Monsters taking the series opener 8-4.

The Otters have two more opportunities against the Mud Monsters this weekend - tomorrow's game starting at 6:00 p.m. CT. The Otters return home after the weekend series for a six-game home stand with Schaumburg and Lake Erie.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

