Late Walks Thwart Comeback, Crushers Drop to Titans 9-8

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (4-2) went pound for pound with the Ottawa Titans (3-3) in a Friday night barnburner, but ultimately fell 9-8 in the series opener.

Offensively Lake Erie picked up right where they left off on Thursday and got on the board early with back-to-back doubles in the 1st from the middle infield battery - SS Logan Thomason and 2B Jarrod Watkins. There was plenty of loud contact off Ottawa's RHP Shane Gray, and the Crushers led 1-0 after a frame.

Ottawa took the lead in the top of the 2nd with a two-run shot from LF Lamar Briggs. Lake Erie starter, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, bounced back to stand a pair of Titans in scoring position, limiting the damage as Ottawa led 2-1.

Sittinger got some help from his defense in the top of the 3rd, as new left-fielder Matty Warren started a perfect relay on a ball in the corner to gun down a Titans runner at home. Logan Thomason fired a two-hopper to C Derek Vegas, who applied the tag to prevent the run.

However, another smash from Lamar Briggs scored two runs for the Titans. He doubled off the wall in right center field to push Ottawa's lead to 4-1.

Sittinger's home debut would come to an end in the top of the 6th. His final line: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K on 94 pitches. Ottawa pushed across three runs in the innings, one was charged to Sittinger, and the other two were placed on LHP Cal Carver 's line.

In the bottom of the 6th, Lake Erie got all three runs back with one swing of the bat. Can you guess who it might have been? Yeah. CF Burle Dixon got himself another one. His three-run shot was his third on the young season and keeps him tied for second most in the Frontier League. After six frames, Ottawa led 7-4.

The Crushers continued to chip away at the lead in the 7th with an RBI groundout from Jarrod Watkins. LHP Kenny Pierson was an out away from escaping a jam in the top of the 8th, but a wild pitch scored Ottawa's eighth run of the night. It was the third wild pitch issued by Crushers pitchers that resulted in a run being scored.

Ottawa made a bid for more insurance in the inning, but lightning struck twice. Matty Warren fished out a ball the left field corner, threw on to Logan Thomason, who delivered a missile to cut down Aaron Casillas at the plate trying to score from first. To have one perfect relay in a game is impressive, but to have two? Immaculate. They kept the score 8-5, Titans - a score that wouldn't stay there for long.

In the bottom half of the 8th, DH Sam Franco singled in a run to cut the deficit to two once again. Davie Morgan pinch hit to follow and continued the red-hot start to his professional career. He doubled around Franco and all of a sudden, the Ottawa lead was down to just a run with the tying run in scoring position and just one out.

RF Zach Campbell saw the opportunity and wasted no time. On the first pitch of his at-bat, he laced a single to left-center to bring around Morgan and knotted the ballgame at eight runs apiece. Unfortunately for Lake Erie, it wouldn't stay tied very long.

The Titans loaded the bases in the 9th against RHP Leonardo Rodriguez with three straight walks, then nine-hole hitter Michael Fuhrman was plunked to bring in a run.

Up 9-8, Ottawa brought in RHP Brett Garcia to try for the save. He set down the Crushers 1-2-3 in the 9th to lock down the Titans win.

The Crushers will try to even the series with Ottawa Saturday, May 17th. First pitch is at 7:05pm. Skipper Jared Lemieux is yet to announce a starting pitcher.

