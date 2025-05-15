Crushers Wallop Y'alls in 13-7 Beatdown to Win Series

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (4-1) bounced back after a late loss on Wednesday and came back to trounce the Florence Y'alls (1-3) on Thursday, 13-7, to win the series.

LHP Jack Eisenbarger started on the hill for Lake Erie and put the Crushers back on the scoreless innings streak, going five innings without surrendering a run with three strikeouts. Offensively, the Crushers picked up their starter in the 4th inning with a 3B Logan Thomason RBI groundout.

Then, it all broke loose in the bottom of the 5th. The Crushers sent 11 men to the plate and put across six runs against Florence's Eli Majick. The onslaught was capped off by a 2B Davie Morgan grand slam to break the game wide open. It was Morgan's second long ball of the season and of his young professional career.

In the frame, C Alfredo Gonzalez came up limp while beating out a play at first base. He exited the game and his status is in question for the upcoming weekend series.

A pair of sacrifice flies by 1B Seth Strong and Davie Morgan in the 6th pushed Lake Erie's lead to 9-0, then a four-run 8th inning put the Crushers up for good. CF Sam Franco and 1B Seth Strong smacked doubles and RF Scout Knotts logged a sacrifice fly of his own to finish the Crushers' offensive explosion.

Up 13-0 with three outs to get, the Y'alls decided to let out all their offense for the series in the final frame. They plated seven runs with five of them coming off walks by Crushers relievers. The 13-7 final was certainly not indicative of how lopsided the contest was, but, in the end, Lake Erie walked away with a series win.

Jack Eisenbarger (1-0) snagged his first win of the season, and the loss was charged to Florence's Evan Webster. RHP Dylan Spain and RHP Michael Brewer combined for three scoreless innings out of the pen for Lake Erie.

The Crushers will play host to the Ottawa Titans this weekend, beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 16th at 7:05pm. Brandyn Sittinger, the ex-big leaguer and hometown product, will make his highly anticipated home debut after tossing 6 1/3 no-hit innings in his team debut last Saturday.

It's Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cintas with a Crushers Magnet Schedule giveaway, a Teddy-Bear Toss, and a postgame Fireworks display set to the tunes of all your favorite upbeat hits! Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

