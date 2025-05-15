Tortosa Headed to the Phillies

May 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that the contract of relief pitcher Cristhian Tortosa has been purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tortosa had his contract purchased the day after earning his first save of the season. The 6-5 lefty struck out the side at Windy City on Tuesday, leaving the tying run in scoring position. The Venezuelan made his debut with the Boomers on Sunday at Joliet and earned the win, throwing two perfect innings with three strikeouts. Tortosa struck out six in his limited time with the Boomers and posted a record of 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA over three innings with a rate of 18.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

"We are very excited for Cristhian," said 13th year manager Jamie Bennett. "During his brief time with us you could see that he is a special talent. He has worked hard to get this opportunity and I look forward to following whatever direction his career takes him from this point onward."

Tortosa came to the Boomers following seven years in the minor league with the Tigers after signing at the age of 17. Totosa, who signed with the Boomers late in April, is the first player to have his contract purchased in the 2025 season.







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.