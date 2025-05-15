Monsters Fall in Club's First Extra-Inning Game to Grizzlies

PEARL, MS - During a baseball club's first-ever homestand, plenty of firsts are bound to happen. Not all of them are always good news for the home fans. Wednesday night at Trustmark Park, a couple of firsts were claimed, one by the visitors, claiming the series, and the other provided by the home team - a first that will be hard to forget.

The Grizzlies came from behind to force the first extra-inning game in Mud Monsters history. Gateway completed the comeback in the 10th, taking the first two games of the three game set which concludes tonight at 6:30 at Trustmark Park.

However, a historic and memorable first for the home team came in the bottom of the sixth. With Davis Bradshaw on first, Ti'Quan Forbes sent the first ever home run in Mississippi Mud Monsters history over the center field wall, cementing himself in Monsters' history. With Bradshaw scoring in front of him, the two players scoring on the first Mississippi homer in Frontier League history, are Mississippians.

Gateway charged out to a 5-0 lead after two innings against opening-night Monsters' starter James Boeree. Boeree allowed five runs over four innings, walking four. Only two of the runs were earned.

The M's pegged two runs back in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Bradshaw that scored Kyle Booker, and a Forbes sacrifice fly, plating Brayland Skinner.

Mississippi tied it with three runs in the fifth. After a double-steal by Bradshaw and Forbes put runners at second and third, Roberto Gonzales drove Bradshaw in with a sacrifice fly. A run-scoring error, and a Travis Holt RBI-single tied the game at five.

The clubs would trade the lead back-and-forth in the sixth. Cole Brannen's RBI single put Gateway back in front, 6-5. In the bottom half, Forbes' two-run home run gave the Monsters their first lead, 7-6. A Kyle Booker RBI single scored Karrell Paz in the seventh to stretch the lead to 2, 8-6.

In the 8th, Victor Castillo and DJ Stewart each had run-scoring singles to tie the game again at 8, where the score stayed until the tenth.

A Tyler Young sacrifice fly scored Dale Thomas to give the Grizzlies the lead for good 9-8.

Sam Coonrod took the win for Gateway. Sergio Sanchez took the loss despite pitching two hitless innings, giving up an unearned run in the tough-luck loss.

The Monsters were led offensively by Forbes' two hits, a stolen base, and 3 RBI; Victor Diaz's 3 for 5 night; Booker's 2 hits, a run, a steal, and an RBI. Bradshaw added 2 hits, 2 runs, an RBI, a walk, and 2 steals.

The primary offensive for the visitors was leadoff hitter Cole Brannen, who collected a hit and four walks, stealing two bases, scoring twice, and driving a run in.

Right-hander Brian Williams will start his first game as a Monster. The Grizzlies will throw right-hander Teague Conrad.

The series finale is Thursday night at 6:30. Gates at Trustmark Park open at 5:30.







