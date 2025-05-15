Ninth Inning Tally Sends Boomers to Fourth Consecutive Victory

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Anthony Calarco recorded a game-winning opposite field single with two strikes and two outs in the top of the ninth as the Schaumburg Boomers swept the Windy City ThunderBolts, tallying an 8-7 victory on the road Thursday.

Windy City strung together three consecutive doubles with two outs in the bottom of the first to take a brief 2-0 advantage against Schaumburg starter Dwayne Matos. The Boomers struck for three in the top of the second to immediately answer and take the lead. Tony Livermore singled home Aaron Simmons, who had reached on an error. Satchell Norman followed with his first homer of the season, a two-run blast to take the lead.

The teams traded runs in the middle innings as the score remained within a run until Calarco notched an opposite field homer in the seventh to make the score 7-4. Windy City was able to tie the game behind a single run in the eighth and two in the ninth, but Calarco came through again to produce the victory.

Calarco finished with three hits and added to his league best RBI total by knocking home three, bringing his season number to 12. All nine members of the lineup reached and the Boomers placed runners on base in seven of the nine innings. Livermore and Andrew Sojka both logged two hits. Aaron Glickstein picked up the win in relief, throwing three innings to move to 2-0 on the season. Mitch White spun a perfect ninth for his first save.

The Boomers (5-2) return home to Wintrust Field on Friday night to host the Joliet Slammers at 6:30pm in the opener of a three-game set. The contest will feature a T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Blink Tees & isolved. There will also be postgame fireworks. RHP Derek Salata will make the Friday night start for the Boomers.







