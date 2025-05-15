Long Ball, Walks Haunt Titans in Loss to Wild Things

Washington, PA - The Ottawa Titans (2-3) walked a season-high seven while allowing two homers in a 10-6 loss to the Washington Wild Things (4-2) on Thursday, suffering the series sweep.

Facing Wild Things ace Zach Kirby (ND, 0-0) - the Titans' bottom of the order managed to put a pair of runs on the board to start the scoring in the second. With one on, Victor Cerny smashed a two-run shot to right to put the Titans ahead 2-0. It marked the first homer for the Titans in 2025 and the first long ball in the Winnipeg product's professional career.

Making his first start of the season, right-hander Taylor Wright (loss, 0-1) allowed a career-high nine hits over three innings of work. The Wild Things pulled level with two in the second - as Brett Roberts singled home a run before Robert Chayka was plunked with the bases loaded to tie the game.

Andrew Czech set the Wild Things' all-time home run record (64th career homer) with his first of two homers on the day - taking Wright over the right-centre field wall in the third to put the home side ahead for good.

After another Brett Roberts RBI single - the Wild Things blew the game open in the fourth - as newcomer Hunter Treece walked the only three batters he would face. For a second time in as many plate appearances, Andrew Czech greeted Zach Cameron by blasting a grand slam to make it 8-3.

The Titans would battle back, however, late in the game - as Lamar Briggs would club a three-run homer down the left-field line to make it 8-6 in the top of the eighth inning.

Before all was said and done, the Wild Things tacked on two more for good measure against Brett Garcia in the eighth to make it 10-6.

Lamar Briggs posted a multi-hit performance while AJ Wright and Felix Valerio each drew two walks.

The Wild Things saw three players record two hits, and two starters record three knocks in their victory.

The Ottawa Titans open a three-game set with the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from Crushers Stadium in Avon, Ohio. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

