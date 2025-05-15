Czech New HR King as Things Sweep Titans

WASHINGTON, Pa. - It was a big day for Wild Things first baseman Andrew Czech, who connected on two homers in a sweep-clinching win, setting the new franchise record for career home runs with the first coming in the third inning. He drove in five of Washington's 10 runs in a 10-6 win to close the short opening homestand.

The homers were his 64th and 65th as a pro and Wild Thing, breaking his tie at 63 long balls with Hector Roa (2017-22) to become the new home run king for the franchise.

The Washington Wild Things completed the series finale against the Ottawa Titans, where they completed the series sweep in front of a packed house during Grand Slam School Day at EQT Park.

The scoring began early for both the Titans and the Wild Things in the second inning. Titans catcher Victor Cerny notched a two-run home run in the top of the inning to the opposite field, driving in Jonah Sebring, who reached on a double earlier that inning.

In the bottom half of the second, Brett Roberts drove in Wagner Lagrange on a one-out single, which brought the Wild Things within one. Later that inning the bases would be loaded, and Robert Chayka was hit by a pitch scoring Sammy Infante.

Into the third inning, the Wild Things would not be done scoring, as Andrew Czech would lead off and blast his second home run of the season which gave the Wild Things a 3-2 lead. This home run would mark a franchise record 64th home run for Czech with the Wild Things. That same inning, Brett Roberts would single and drive in Ethan Wilder, increasing the Wild Things lead to 4-2.

Wild Things starting pitcher Zach Kirby would be chased out by the Titans in just the fourth after letting up a walk to Sebring and a single to Briggs, which would advance Sebring to third. It brought in right-handed pitcher Albert Cuello-Batista, who balked in a run before getting out of it with no further damage.

Starting pitcher Taylor Wright, who worked for Ottawa, came out after three innings. He allowed four runs on nine hits. He gave way to Hunter Treece, who walked the first and only three batters he faced in the fourth: Caleb McNeely, Chayka and Tyreque Reed. Right hander Zack Cameron would come on to relieve him and his first pitch was to Czech, who blasted a grand slam to right field for a multi-homer effort. That grew the lead to 8-3.

Innings five through seven would be dominated by the Wild Things bullpen compared to the eighth. New pitcher Jake Carroll came on for the Wild Things walked Zdunich before Sebring reached on an error for the Titans. With no outs, Lamar Briggs would step up and launch a three-run home run. The game would become 8-6, still in favor of the Wild Things.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Wild Things' bats were still rolling as Sammy Infante and Brett Roberts provided insurance runs. Infante scored Czech on a double, and Roberts scored Lagrange on a groundout. The Wild Things would make the score 10-6.

The game would end with a final score of 10-6 in favor of the Wild Things after a 1-2-3 inning from Jacob McCaskey. Washington improves to 4-2 on the season, while Ottawa falls to 2-3.

Washington now travels to Florence, Kentucky, to take on the Florence Y'alls beginning tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. at Thomas More Stadium.







