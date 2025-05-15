Late Scoring Not Enough in Series Loss

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were shut down for the second time in the series, falling 13-7 on Thursday morning. With the loss, the Y'alls dropped their first series of the season.

The Y'alls sent the southpaw, Evan Webster, to the mound for his 2025 season debut. Webster was dealt the loss but looked good through four complete innings of work, scattering three hits for just one run, and picking up three punchouts. Webster left the game when it was just 1-0.

The game once again fell on the rookie LHP, Eli Majick, who allowed six runs, four earned, on five hits. Carter Hines and Zane Robbins allowed runs in relief, but RHP Will Carsten stranded the bases loaded for a scoreless inning in his Y'alls debut.

It was the third game of the season where the bats were just too quiet for Florence. A slow start for the number one offense in 2024 who stranded 12 runners on base through the first eight innings of the ballgame. Zade Richardson finished the day 2-for-4 and Craig Massey reached base four times with three walks and a hit by pitch.

The Y'alls tacked on all of their runs in the top of the ninth starting with a past ball scoring Blaze O'Saben and then an RBI single from TJ Reeves to score Stephen Hrustich. Florence chased the Lake Erie reliever leaving the bases loaded with nobody out. Armani Smith got his second hit of the day for an RBI and Craig Massey drew an RBI walk to make it 13-4. Eddie Javier Jr. cleared the bases with a three-run double, his first professional hit, to make it a 13-7 game.

Florence returns to action tomorrow for their Home Opener at Thomas More Stadium when the Washington Wild Things come to town. Florence will send out their 2024 Pitcher of the Year, Jonaiker Villalobos, and the Washington Wild Things starter is currently TBA. The first pitch is set for 7:03 PM ET with gates opening for happy hour at 5 PM. Fans can stay after the game for the first Firework Friday of the season!







