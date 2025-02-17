Florence Releases 2025 Promotional Schedule

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to release their promotional schedule for the 2025 regular season. Season tickets and group ticket packages are available now online at florenceyalls.com.

The Y'alls home opener is on May 16th at Thomas More Stadium against the Washington Wild Things and special Y'alls x Thomas More University Bucket Hats will be given away.

Florence will continue their Bluegrass Blowout promotional ticket package in the 2025 season. The first Bluegrass Blowout night will be Superhero Night on May 30th, where fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero and collect a Superman Y'all Star Bobblehead giveaway.

June brings tons of fun to Thomas More Stadium with the Halloween-themed Flo-Day the 13th, Pickleball Night on June 14th, and NKY Night on June 20th. We will round out the month with the second Bluegrass Blowout, Margaritaville Night on June 21st presented by Towne Properties.

In the midst of the summer, the heat continues in July opening up with our third Bluegrass Blowout and fan-favorite, Star Wars Night on July 11th. The celebration continues with Y'all Star's Birthday presented by Graeter's on July 12th! Fresh out of the All-Star break, our fourth Bluegrass Blowout and brand-new promotion should excite the kids with Bluey Night, presented by Kroger, on July 18th. Florence closes the month with the festivities of Christmas in July, presented by TANK, on July 19th.

The Y'alls will end the season with a bang in August with our most action-packed month featuring six promotional nights! The fun starts with our final Bluegrass Blowout, Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Recreations Outlet, on August 1st. Country Night returns on August 2nd, Latin Heritage Night, presented by Tide and Head and Shoulders, takes place on August 22nd, and our brand-new Flo-Vegas Night debuts on August 23rd. We end our final weekend with Strike Out Cancer Night on August 29th and Fan Appreciation on August 30th, where we will TP the stadium and throw out tons of giveaways for a night to remember.

The 2025 Y'alls daily promotions will include $2 Tuesday, the brand-new Wrestling Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Firework Friday, Rockin Saturday, and Family Funday Sunday all throughout the season!

