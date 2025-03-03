Y'alls Single Game Tickets Now Available

March 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to announce that single game tickets are now available for the 2025 regular season! Single game tickets, as well as Season Tickets and promotional ticket packages, are now available to purchase online at florenceyalls.com.

There will always be fun at the ballpark with the Florence Y'alls daily promotions throughout the regular season. The 2025 daily promotions include $2 Tuesday, the brand-new Wrestling Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Firework Friday, Rockin Saturday, and Family Funday Sunday!

The Y'alls home opener is May 16th at Thomas More Stadium against the Washington Wild Things and special Y'alls x Thomas More University Bucket Hats will be given away.

Florence will continue their Bluegrass Blowout promotional ticket package in the 2025 season, but if you can't make it to all five, make sure to get single tickets for your favorite nights! The 2025 Bluegrass Blowout Nights include Super Hero Night on May 30th, Margaritaville Night on June 21st, Star Wars Night on July 11th, Bluey Night on July 18th, and Pirates & Princesses Night on August 1st.

On Superhero Night, presented by Maximum Plumbing, fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero and collect a Superman Y'all Star Bobblehead giveaway. During Margaritaville Night, presented by Towne Properties, the Y'alls will be playing in specialty Margaritaville jerseys and fans can collect their very own Hula Girl Y'all Star Bobblehead!

The fan-favorite Star Wars Night is returning to Florence and the Y'alls will be in brand-new Star Wars jerseys, plus fans will receive a Y'alls Lightsaber! For our new promotion Bluey Night, presented by Kroger, kids can come see the Y'alls play in specialty Bluey jerseys and will receive a plush Bluey! Last but not least is Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Recreations Outlet, where fans will receive a Y'alls Piggy Bank!

Some more fun nights we have planned are Flo-Day the 13th on June 13th, Christmas in July presented by TANK on July 19th, Country Night on August 2nd, Flo-Vegas on August 23rd, and Fan Appreciation on August 30th. Plus you won't want to miss Pickleball Night, presented by Western Athletic Club, on June 14th where fans will receive specialty Western Athletic x Y'alls Pickleball Paddles!

