Florence Releases 2025 Schedule

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to release their 2025 regular season schedule. Season tickets and group ticket packages are available now online at florenceyalls.com.

Two new franchises will join the Frontier League in the 2025 season, expanding the league to 18 teams. The Florence Y'alls are excited to welcome the Mississippi Mud Monsters and the Down East Bird Dawgs to the league.

With the two additions, the league is making changes to the conference and divisional structures as well as a new playoff format. Florence will now play in the Midwest Conference in the Central Division, also home to the Washington Wild Things, Lake Erie Crushers, and the Evansville Otters. The Midwest Conference will hold the West Division as well which consists of the Mud Monsters, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, and the Windy City ThunderBolts. The rest of the league will play in the Atlantic Conference and split into the North and East Divisions.

The playoff format will now increase to eight teams, four from each conference, as opposed to last year's six. The winner of each division will advance to the playoffs as well as two wild cards from each conference, regardless of division standing. The "play-in" series will now be a best-of-three Divisional Series, leading into a best-of-five Conference and League Championship Series.

The Y'alls will open the 2025 season on the road in Mississippi on Thursday, May 8th. Florence will be the first team to visit the Mud Monsters at Trustmark Park, the former home of the Double-A Mississippi Braves, in Pearl, MS.

Florence will return to Thomas More Stadium on May 16th for their home opener when the Washington Wild Things come to visit for a three-game weekend series.

In 2025, the Y'alls will face all of their divisional opponents and Mississippi 12 times and conference rivals nine times. Florence will host the Atlantic Conference's New England Knockouts and Tri-City Valley Cats but will travel North to Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres in August for individual three-game sets.

