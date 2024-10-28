Otters, Frontier League Unveil 2025 Schedule

October 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Frontier League are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2025 season.

The Otters open their regular season on the league's early Opening Day for the second consecutive year, this time at Bosse Field on Thursday, May 8 against the Gateway Grizzlies. The whole series with Gateway will move forward a day, with an extra scheduled off day on Sunday.

With a new era of Frontier League baseball being ushered in with the addition of two new squads (Down East Bird Dogs and Mississippi Mud Monsters), the league is moving to a two-conference, four-division format. In this new alignment, the Otters will match up with the Florence Y'alls, Lake Erie Crushers and Washington Wild Things in the new Central Division within the Midwest Conference. The new Frontier League division breakdown is:

Atlantic Conference:

North

Ottawa

Trois-Rivières

Québec

Tri-City

New England

East

New Jersey

New York

Sussex County

Down East

Midwest Conference:

Central

Washington

Lake Erie

Florence

Evansville

West

Mississippi

Gateway

Joliet

Schaumburg

Windy City

Of the two new teams, Evansville will only face Mississippi during the regular season. Otter fans will have multiple chances to see the Mud Monsters, with home series on June 3-5 and July 1-3. The Otters head to Mississippi during their first road trip on May 16-18 as well as August 12-14.

Evansville will play each of their Central Division opponents 12 times, with two series at each site. The Otters will also face Gateway and Mississippi 12 times each. Schaumburg and Windy City will each see the Otters nine times, while Joliet and Evansville will only meet six times.

The Otters have four series against teams out east, hosting both Trois-Rivieres and New York and going north of the border to visit Quebec and Ottawa. The trip to Quebec will mark the first meeting between the Otters and Capitales since the 2023 Frontier League Championship Series.

The Canadian road trip is featured in Evansville's season-long nine-game road trip in late July. The Otters will accumulate 2,418 miles across 10 days, visiting Lake Erie before heading to Canada.

The 2025 schedule will continue the 48 home/48 road game breakdown for the second consecutive year. Evansville's longest homestands will be six-games each and there are six of them on the schedule, with one beginning the season and one ending the home schedule.

Season ticket and group ticket packages are on sale now. Call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Individual game ticket will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

