Four Returners Re-Sign for 2025 Season

March 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the re-signings of OF Mason White, LHP Grif Hughes and RHPs Chip Korbacher and Ryan Wiltse.

"All four of these guys are set up for highly successful second professional seasons," Otters' Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "I know all four of them will show up to spring training ready to work hard and make immediate impacts."

White, who grew up in Evansville, attended Evansville Central High School. He began his collegiate career at Southeastern Illinois College in the fall of 2018. After a pair of seasons with the Falcons, White transferred to Indiana University Southeast. In his senior campaign, he put together a .430 batting average, with 95 hits, 65 runs scored, 19 home runs, 75 RBIs and 33 walks with just 32 strikeouts while the Grenadiers advanced to the NAIA World Series.

White joined the team midseason last year on May 31, just after the NAIA World Series run. In his debut professional season, White put together a .255 batting average with 19 walks, 59 hits, 15 doubles, a triple and five home runs. On the base paths, he was 17-19 on stolen bases attempts.

Grif Hughes, a native of Knoxville, TN, returns for his second professional season in 2025. He made 36 appearances last year, collecting a 3.07 ERA. In 44 innings of work, he allowed 18 runs (15 earned) with 17 walks and 61 strikeouts.

Prior to his time in Evansville, Hughes attended Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN. In four seasons with the Eagles, he appeared in 63 games, putting together a 5.48 ERA. Across 120 innings, Hughes had 147 strikeouts to 51 walks.

Chip Korbacher, hailing from Oceanside, CA, is also returning for his second year of pro ball. The right-handed pitcher pitched in 20 games last year, starting four. Alongside a 1-1 record, Hughes pitched in 37.2 innings, allowing just 16 earned runs and striking out 38 batters.

Before joining the Otters, Korbacher pitched four years at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY. In 68 career collegiate games, Korbacher had a 3.99 ERA and 7-4 record. He allowed just 39 earned runs and recorded 111 strikeouts to 48 walks.

Finally, Ryan Wiltse also re-ups for his second season of professional baseball with the Otters. Wiltse, a Fresno, CA native, played in 21 games last year in Evansville. In 40 innings of work, he allowed 20 earned runs and had 34 strikeouts to just 15 walks.

Collegiately, Wiltse began his career at Fresno City College before transferring to St. Marys College. In three years with the Gaels, he pitched in 63 games, 20 of which were starts. In 166 innings, he had a 12-9 record with 167 strikeouts and 67 walks.

