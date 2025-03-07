RELEASE: Otters Announce Coaching Staff for 30th Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are pleased to announce that Field Manager Andy McCauley has completed his coaching staff for the 2025 season, including the new additions of TJ Zarewicz and Dan Rohn.

"TJ and Dan will bring quality experience to our coaching staff and I can't wait to see how they can help us succeed this year," McCauley said. "I look forward to working with our entire coaching staff to continue the winning culture here in Evansville."

2025 Coaching Staff:

Andy McCauley - Field Manager

Max Peterson - Pitching Coach

TJ Zarewicz - Hitting Coach

Billy Easley - 1st Base Coach

Boots Day - Bench Coach

Dan Rohn - Spring Training Instructor

Bobby Segal, Phil Britton, JR Seymour, Rob Watson - Assistant Coaches

McCauley enters his 15th season at the helm of Otters' baseball. He begins 2025 with a 676-617 record as Otters manager. Across his 18 years in the Frontier League (managed Kalamazoo and London prior to Evansville), McCauley has accumulated 805 regular season wins, just three wins behind current Joliet manager Mike Pinto for most all-time in Frontier League history.

Max Peterson returns in 2025 as pitching coach, his 11th season with the Otters. Since he joined the team, Evansville has had 27 pitchers move to the affiliated ranks under Peterson's leadership. In 2019, Peterson won the Darren Bush Frontier League Coach of the Year Award as the Otters' pitching staff put up a franchise single season record 868 strikeouts.

TJ Zarewicz joins the Otters in 2025 as the team's new hitting coach. In 2024, Zarewicz was the hitting coach for the East Division's New York Boulders. Prior to New York, he served as the bench coach for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association for three seasons. In 2022, Zarewicz was also an associate pro scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"First, I would like to thank Andy McCauley and the Evansville Otters for the opportunity to join such a historic ball club," Zarewicz said. "I am extremely grateful and very excited for the chance to make a positive impact on the team and within the Evansville community. Go Otters!"

Billy Easley re-joins the staff for 2025, his fifth season in Evansville. With the Otters, Easley has served as first base coach and working with the Otters' catchers.

Charles "Boots" Day returns in 2025 in a bench coach role. Day was the Otters' first field manager in 1995 and continues to help the Otters coaching staff. Serving as a spring training instructor for the last few years, Day has helped the coaching staff make the final cuts to the roster each year in Spring Training. During his playing career, Day was a member of the Evansville Triplets before playing in the major leagues from 1969-1974.

Dan Rohn, another new addition to the coaching staff in 2025, joins the Otters' staff with a host of baseball experience. After a 12-year playing career, including three stints in the majors with Chicago and Cleveland, Rohn began his managerial career in 1991, overseeing the Twins' Gulf Coast League team. Over the next 30 years, Rohn managed at nearly every level, including nine years at the Triple-A level. In 2014, Rohn began a five-year managerial stint with the Frontier League's Traverse City Beach Bums. Rohn also managed the Lake Erie Crushers in 2021.

"I'm excited about coming down for spring training and helping the young lads in the infield and help create a winning atmosphere for the Evansville Otters for the upcoming season," Rohn said.

Rounding out the coaching staff, Bobby Segal, Phil Britton, JR Seymour and Rob Watson all return in 2025 in assistant coaching roles.

The Evansville Otters are excited to welcome fans back to Bosse Field in 2025 for the 30th season of Otters baseball!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

