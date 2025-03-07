Bird Dawgs Revel New Mascot & Launch Voting for Name

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, are beyond excited to introduce the new mascot for the inaugural 2025 season!

After months of planning, designing and preparations, the Bird Dawgs have revealed their new mascot in a thrilling video posted on social media. Next up - naming the mascot. The team has asked their fans and the community to help vote for a name and have launched voting which will take place from 12:00PM Friday, March 7, 2025 through 12:00PM on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

To vote on the name for the mascot, fans are encouraged to 'like' & 'follow' the Down East Bird Dawgs on Facebook & Instagram or by visiting their website at downeastbirddawgs.com where a link to the voting platform is posted.

The new name will be announced on Friday, March 21, 2025 via the teams website and social media platforms!

"Everyone here at the Bird Dawgs have been pumped to finally reveal the team's mascot for our inaugural 2025 season," said Kristopher Dumschat, the Bird Dawgs Director of Marketing, Promotions & Fan Experience. "We want our fans and the community to be involved in the creative efforts of the team, which is why we are thrilled to open up the voting process for the mascots name and see what is selected over the next few weeks!"

The Bird Dawgs season opener is set for Friday, May 9, 2025 with first pitch at 7:00PM at Historic Grainger Stadium, followed by fireworks and other fun family-friendly activities! Season tickets for the Bird Dawg's 2025 season are still available! Those interested are encouraged to call the Front Office at 252-549-4388 or visit the team's website at downeastbirddawgs.com

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

