Help Name the Mud Monsters' New Swamp-Beast

March 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







The Mississippi Mud Monsters have unleashed our biggest, scaliest, muddiest, most chaotic team member. He's got fins, swagger, and a love for baseball that can't be matched.

BUT- this big, bad, bat-swingin' beast doesn't have a name!

And let's be honest... a legend like this deserves a name that's just as legendary. That's why we're handing it over to YOU, the fans!

PEARL, Miss. - Starting TODAY, we're putting the power in YOUR hands to name the Mississippi Mud Monsters' larger-than-life mascot. The polls are open, and you get to choose from six monstrous monikers.

THE CONTENDERS:

FISH - Yeah, yeah, we hear you. "That's just the word fish." BUT HE'S NOT JUST A FISH. He's THE Fish. The most fun, most energetic, most bat-swingin', crowd-hypin', belly-floppin', mud-lovin' fish to ever hit the baseball diamond. No frills. No gimmicks. Just FISH. If you believe in the power of pure, unstoppable Fish energy, this is the name for you.

MUDDY - A name with deep Mississippi roots. Sure, he's a Mud Monster, but this is also a nod to Mississippi blues legend Muddy Waters, whose music shaped American rock & blues. If you want our mascot to pay tribute to one of the greatest to ever do it, vote Muddy!

MO' - Short for Monster, but also short for MO' fun, MO' energy, MO' baseball, MO' dance moves, MO' ridiculousness. If you're the kind of fan who always wants MO', this name is the way to go!

SLUDGE - This monster crawled out of the Mississippi swamps and hasn't looked back. He's tough. He's gritty. He's not afraid to get a little dirty in pursuit of victory. Sludge is for fans who like their baseball messy and mean!

CHOMPS - This fish has one thing on his mind: food. Okay, maybe two things: food and baseball. Always hungry for a win, a rally, or a stray hot dog in the stands, Chomps is a name that's got BITE!

BUBBA - Every team needs a Bubba. He's the guy who starts the wave, high-fives everybody in the crowd, and probably sneaks an extra hot dog when nobody's looking. If you want a name with big-time Southern charm and mascot-sized personality, Bubba is your pick!

VOTE NOW & WIN!

Voting is OPEN NOW and runs through Friday, March 21 at 5:00 PM!

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE: https://bit.ly/3DquxUv

BONUS: One lucky fan who places a vote will WIN FOUR TICKETS to our inaugural Opening Night on May 8!

GET READY FOR MONSTER BASEBALL!

The Mississippi Mud Monsters are bringing BIG energy, BIG fun, and BIG baseball action to Trustmark Park, and you DON'T want to miss it!

Snag your seats NOW! Group tickets, party decks, picnics, and corporate outings are available- just call 601-664-7600 or visit mudmonstersbaseball.com !

Vote for a name. Get your tickets. And get ready for a season of baseball like you've never seen before!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.