Free the Purses: Mud Monsters Smash the Plastic Chains - No Clear Bag Policy at Trustmark Park

April 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are swinging for the fences when it comes to fan freedom: Trustmark Park will not require clear bags for the 2025 season.

Because if you can dodge a Mud Monster, you can carry a purse.

Starting Opening Day, you're welcome to roll into the ballpark with the bag that speaks to your soul-whether it's a glittery clutch, your emotional support tote, or that novelty purse you won at the state fair in 2009. If it holds your essentials (and doesn't hold a catfish or a contraband meatball sub), it's welcome here.

"We don't want to turn a trip to the ballpark into a scavenger hunt for an approved plastic cube," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "We want you to come out, have a blast, and maybe eat 7 mystery-flavored sausages on a stick without worrying if your bag passes some weird fashion test. Around here, we play ball, not bag inspector."

Security will still check bags at the gate to keep things safe-so leave the weapons, outside food and drink, and live bait at home (seriously, no crawfish in your clutch, no minnows in your messenger bag).

But everything else? Sling it, swing it, sparkle it up.

Tote it like you mean it.

Because at Trustmark Park, we're not about barriers-we're about baseball, big dreams, and maybe a little mud on your shoes by the end of the night.

BONUS: A Monster's Guide to Acceptable Bags

(Yes, this is real. Yes, it's glorious.)

The purse that's seen 4 jobs, 3 concerts, and one regrettable funnel cake

A beach tote filled with sunscreen, stadium maps, and 17 crumpled receipts

Backpack with a missing zipper pull and an undefeated vibe

That clutch you only bring out for fireworks and bold decisions

Diaper bag with more snacks than sense

Crossbody that's basically your second home

Fanny pack worn with ironic pride

Novelty bag shaped like a watermelon, flamingo, or vintage baseball glove

That reusable grocery bag you swore you wouldn't carry but hey-it fits everything

Any bag that makes you smile when you sling it

What's not allowed:

Weapons

Outside food or drink

Live bait (again, we've had to say this more than we'd like)

Regret, bad vibes, or that tuna sandwich from two games ago

Bag check? Sure. Bag shame? Never.

Bring your bag and your boldness-we'll handle the baseball.

