Grizzlies Sign Former MLB Pitcher Sam Coonrod

March 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod for the upcoming 2025 season, adding a seasoned veteran with significant Major League experience to their staff. He is the second player to have appeared in MLB to join the club in their history after Josh Lucas in 2023.

Born in St. Louis and having grown up in Carrollton, Illinois approximately one hour north of Grizzlies Ballpark, the 32-year-old has appeared in parts of four MLB seasons with the New York Mets (2023), Philadelphia Phillies (2021-22) and San Francisco Giants (2019-20). Notably, in 2021 while with the Phillies, Coonrod put up a 4.04 ERA over 42 games with 48 strikeouts and 15 walks in 42 1/3 innings at the highest level of baseball.

The hard-throwing right-hander also enjoyed a solid rookie campaign with the Giants in 2019, going 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 27 2/3 innings over 33 appearances after making his Major League debut on May 26 of that year against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Overall, Coonrod has appeared in 115 major league games in his career, pitching to a 7-5 record and 5.54 ERA along with five saves, 101 strikeouts, and 52 walks over 104 innings.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Giants after pitching three seasons at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, coming up through the San Francisco organization as a starter before moving to the bullpen in 2018. For his affiliated minor league career, the Coonrod has pitched in 158 games with 75 starts, and posted a 3.89 ERA, 420 strikeouts, and 182 walks in 456 innings, giving him 560 professional innings pitched and over 500 career strikeouts entering 2025.

Prior to his professional and college careers, Coonrod starred at Carrollton High School, leading the Hawks to a 31-1 record and the Class 1A state championship as a senior in 2011 with an 11-0 record, 1.35 ERA, 113 strikeouts in only 62 innings, and five no-hitters.

