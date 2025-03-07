Wild Things Announce Return of Popular Senior Slugger Program

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the return of the popular Senior Slugger Program, presented by AARP Pennsylvania, for the 2025 season. The program is set for its fourth season and provides a free ticket to fans 50 years of age and older at all Wednesday home games at Wild Things Park.

This is the first of three programs to be announced prior to the release of the promotional schedule, slated for March 17.

The Wild Things have eight Wednesday home games, meaning fans 50 and older can get up to eight free tickets for themselves while others can too. Fans must reserve their tickets in advance by calling the box office or going to the link they'll receive in an email that goes out to registered seniors leading up to the Wednesday home game on the schedule.

The lone difference this season is that when single game tickets go on sale April 4, registered fans will only be able to reserve for the first Wednesday home game of the season. They will then need to reserve as the season goes along for the rest of the Wednesday slate.

Fans who have registered in the past for the program DO NOT have to re-register for the program. Only new fans need to register on the team's website here.

"The Senior Slugger program and partnership with AARP Pennsylvania has made such a positive impact to the 50+ community," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "We have been able to use the platform to make so many new Wild Things fans and see friendships made at the ballpark. Alleviating financial barriers and providing a first-class experience are focused efforts to show the region that This Is Your Team."

All fans at Wednesday home games will continue to enjoy "Dollar Dogs" thanks to Berks Foods. The Pennsylvania Lottery and Concordia Lutheran Ministries are also contributing partners to the program the Wild Things would like to thank.

Wednesday home games, as previously announced, will start at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. That schedule has one exception, a 1:05 p.m. game scheduled for Wednesday, June 25.

May 14 vs Ottawa Titans

June 4 vs Joliet Slammers

June 11 vs Schaumburg Boomers

June 25 vs Lake Erie Crushers (1:05 p.m.)

July 9 vs Evansville Otters

July 30 vs New Jersey Jackals

August 6 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

August 20 vs Evansville Otters

For more info and a form to register visit the team website or call 866-456-WILD (9453) or 724-250-9555 to speak with a ticket representative.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

