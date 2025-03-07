Lake Erie Crushers Tryout Scheduled for April 19th
March 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers open tryout has officially been scheduled for April 19, 2024 at Crushers Stadium. This tryout is a great opportunity for local baseball talent in Lorain county and the surrounding areas to put their skills on display in front of a professional coaching staff, including Manager Jared Lemieux, a recent Maine Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.
Registration for the tryout costs $75 if registered online, or walk-ups can register the day of the tryout for $100. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and will promptly end at 9:30 a.m. to begin the introduction.
Participants are expected to bring their own equipment, including a personal glove, bat, and cleats. No metal cleats are allowed.
The itinerary for the tryout is as follows:
9:00 a.m.: Registration
9:30 a.m.: Introduction
9:40 a.m.: Stretch
10:00 a.m.: 60 Yard Dash
10:30 a.m.: Outfield Throwing
10:50 a.m.: Infield Throwing
11:10 a.m.: Catcher Throwing
11:30 a.m.: Batting Practice
12:30 p.m.: Pitchers Live Simulated Game
1:50 p.m.: Exit Talk
2:00 p.m.: Event Conclusion
All participants must be 18 years of age or older and must fill out the required waiver form upon registration.
Those interested can go to https://www.lakeeriecrushers. com/lake-erie-crushers-tryout- camp to register and fill out the waiver.
Standout performers at the tryout may be invited to join the Lake Erie Crushers roster for the 2025 season. The Crushers are excited to see a new crop of local talent and look forward to seeing the participants at the tryout.
The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.
Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now on sale, giving fans the best experience on their terms and schedule. Plans start at $40 and include a priority selection of games, no ticket service fees, and the option of subscription-based payment plans. Fans can view more information at www.LakeErieCrushers.com.
Whether it's a birthday celebration, youth sports night, corporate event, or family reunion, group outings with the Crushers offer great fan experiences and benefits, including reserved seating and special perks. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com/ groups or call (440) 934-3636 for more information.
Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.
