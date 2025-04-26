Built from the Swamp: Mississippi Mud Monsters Unveil Story-Driven 2025 Uniforms

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have officially unveiled their 2025 uniforms, a collection stitched with swamp spirit, hometown pride, and monster-sized storytelling.

Designed in-house by Assistant General Manager David Kerr, the new uniform sets bring a cinematic edge to the Mud Monsters' identity, blending deep tradition with a bold, modern mythology. From the dripping Creature Flow font, crafted by The Cirlot Agency of Flowood, Mississippi, to the State of Mississippi Flag stitched proudly on every right sleeve, every detail carries a piece of Pearl's spirit - and the swamp's untamed energy.

"Our goal wasn't just to build uniforms," said Kerr. "We wanted to build a story. Every piece - from the Teal jersey inspired by deep swamp waters to the Pirate Gold piping that ties back to the roots of Pearl - is part of a bigger world we're creating. These uniforms aren't just worn. They're lived in."

The Mud Monsters' 2025 sets, crafted by Rawlings and CAPX, feature three jersey options - Teal, White, and Black - each offering a different chapter in the monsters' tale: - Teal for the deep waters monsters call home - White for the heavy morning mist rolling across the swamp - Black for the midnight hours when the real legends wake up

Completing the look are three matching pant options - Teal, White, and Black - each detailed with contrasting side piping: - Pirate Gold piping on the Teal pants, a nod to Pearl's heritage - Teal and Cypress Green piping on the White pants for a bold, clean contrast - Solid Teal piping on the Black pants for a sharp midnight look

Topping it off are two hat choices - Teal or Steel crown CAPX Pro Blend Stretch Fit hats, featuring a raised Aquamarine "M" outlined in Cypress Green, black visors, a back-raised Frontier League logo, and a rubber patch maker's mark stamped on the side. It's not just a cap - it's the flag of the swamp.

With three jerseys, three pants, and two hats, the Mud Monsters will have 18 different uniform combinations this season - unleashing a different kind of monster every night. Whether it's teal-on-teal, black-on-white, or something wild in between, fans can expect a new chapter of the story every time the players take the field.

Every Mud Monster also steps into the box wearing a matte black Rawlings helmet, marked with the fierce Swinging Fish logo on the front and the State of Mississippi Flag on the back - a unified armor no matter which combination they wear.

"These designs are rooted in Pearl, in Mississippi, and in the wild heart of baseball itself," said Kerr. "We're building something bigger than just a team. We're building a world where monsters rise - and everyone's invited."

The Mississippi Mud Monsters will debut their new uniforms on Opening Day, May 8, 2025, at Trustmark Park, when they take on the Florence Y'alls in the franchise's inaugural Frontier League game.

