Mississippi Sports Medicine Named Official Orthopaedic Provider of the Mud Monsters

April 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are thrilled to welcome Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) as the official team physician and orthopaedic provider for the 2025 season. Whether it's a sprained fin or a banged-up bat wing, MSMOC will be on call to keep our players healthy, limber, and ready to rumble.

Founded in 1984 by Drs. James Manning, Gene Barrett, and Walter Shelton, Mississippi Sports Medicine has grown into the most trusted name in orthopaedic care across the state. From youth athletes to major league stars to the fans, their team provides world-class treatment for injuries big and small-combining decades of experience with leading-edge innovation.

MSMOC operates out of multiple locations and a state-of-the-art facility in Flowood, offering everything from urgent orthopaedic care and physical therapy to a nationally recognized ambulatory surgery center. They're pioneers in outpatient joint replacement and minimally invasive spine surgery, and they perform more than half of Mississippi's total joint replacements. With fellowship-trained specialists in nearly every orthopaedic subspecialty, they're equipped to handle any curveball that comes our way.

"As we built this franchise, we knew we needed a partner who could keep our athletes performing at their best," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "Mississippi Sports Medicine brings not only elite care, but a true understanding of what it means to serve a team and a community."

Mississippi Sports Medicine will also serve as the presenting partner of Tales From the Bullpen-a new Mud Monsters social media feature that shines a light on our relief pitchers through storytelling, pop culture quizzes, and behind-the-scenes fun. It's a twist on the traditional player spotlight, showcasing bullpen personalities with the same energy and weirdness fans expect from the Monsters.

MSMOC is also deeply invested in local sports, providing physician coverage to over 50 high schools and colleges as well as offering thousands of free comprehensive student physicals each year. Their impact stretches far beyond the clinic-and now it stretches right into the heart of Trustmark Park.

"Our whole team is excited to support the Mud Monsters," said Dr. Jason Craft, Sports Medicine Specialist. "We believe in this organization, its fans, and the opportunity to make a difference in this exciting new chapter of Mississippi baseball."

