Crushers Concert Series Coming to Crushers Stadium this Summer

Avon, OH - This summer, Crushers Stadium becomes Northeast Ohio's premier outdoor concert venue with the launch of the first-ever "Lake Erie Crushers Concert Series" featuring the stage at second base. The seven-show lineup features the nation's top tribute bands performing music from rock, pop, and country legends.

The series opens on Friday, June 13 with "Mr. Speed - A Night of KISS," celebrating 30 years as the premier KISS tribute band, with special guest The Michael Weber Show. The next night, Saturday, June 14, features "The American Ride - A Toby Keith Tribute," starring the 2024 Tribute Artist of the Year, with special guest Garrett Owens.

On Friday, July 11, the series continues with "Are You Ready For It? - A Taylor Experience," a family-friendly show starring Katie Raquel that recreates the epic highs of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, with special guest Shelby Olive. On Saturday, July 12, it's "Kenny & Luke's Country Beach Party," celebrating the music of Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan with the perfect blend of beachside concert vibes and country music.

The final weekend begins on Friday, August 29 with "24K Magic - The Bruno Mars Experience," the world's #1 Bruno Mars tribute, known for its incredible production that mimics the look, sound, and energy of Bruno's iconic sets. With performances in 41 states and 11 countries, this show is a global fan favorite, and special guest Benny Lava and the Guavas.

On Saturday, August 30, fans will enjoy a dynamic mix of modern country hits with "Wallen Nation - A Tribute to Morgan Wallen," a diverse tribute that captures everything from the anthemic energy of "Whiskey Glasses" and "Last Night" to the heartfelt emotion of "Sand in My Boots" with special guest Reverend Lee.

The series concludes on Sunday, August 31 with "Gone 2 Paradise - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett," a laid-back finale packed with all your favorite Buffett classics. Their pride is in authenticity - no tracks, no dubs, no remixes. It's living without a net, just like Jimmy did. Special guest is Overboard: The Love Boat Band, setting the perfect tone for a relaxing end to the summer.

Several ticket options are available. VIP tickets are $25 and include premium seating next to the dugouts, high-top table access, and a private restroom. Club seating is $20. Field tickets, which provide on-field concert access, are $12. Stadium seating is $10. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Full Series Packages offer savings of up to 25% and are priced at $175 for VIP, $105 for Club Seating, $64 for Field Tickets, and $53 for Stadium Seating.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 25 at 10:00 AM EST at www.lakeeriecrushers.com/lake-erie-crushers-concert-series. For more information or to inquire about suite availability, contact the Crushers Ticket Office at (440) 934-3636 or email tickets@lakeeriecrushers.com.

Date Headliner Special Guest

Friday, June 13 Mr. Speed The Michael Weber Show

Saturday, June 14 The American Ride Garrett Owens

Friday, July 11 Are You Ready For It? Shelby Olive

Saturday, July 12 Kenny and Luke's Country Beach Party

Friday, August 29 24K Magic Benny Lava and the Guavas

Saturday, August 30 Wallen Nation Reverend Lee

Sunday, August 31 Gone 2 Paradise Overboard: The Love Boat Band

*Subject to change.*

