Boulders Select Pair of RHP's in Frontier League Draft

April 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders selected two right-handed pitchers in today's Frontier League Draft, hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts. The team chose Clifton, NJ native and Paramus Catholic High School graduate Matt Goehrig with the 13th overall pick in the first round, then opted for former Western Kentucky University Hilltopper Wil Moritz in round two.

The 25-year-old Goehrig played his college ball at Division II Post University in Connecticut, where he also spent time as a first baseman, outfielder, and designated hitter for the Eagles. His best season was 2023, when he belted a team-high 14 home runs, which ranked second in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC), as did his .779 slugging percentage and 1.229 OPS (onbase plus slugging).

Boulders manager TJ Stanton said, "Matt showed very consistent mechanics (at this week's Frontier League tryout camp) and good feel for the strike zone and his repertoire, consistently showing good fastball velocity and command."

Moritz, 24, was a First Team All-Conference pitcher in his senior season at West Des Moines Valley High School in Iowa, posting a career 10-1 record in 17 appearances, with 72 total strikeouts in 72.1 innings.

Stanton added, "Will showed absolutely unique and electric Trackman data and we are very excited to work with him to get the most out of it."

The Boulders open their 2025 training camp next Monday, April 28th, then start regular season play on Thursday, May 8th, with a 7pm first pitch at Clover Stadium against the visiting Lake Erie Crushers.

