Otters Announce Front Office Additions for 2025 Season

January 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are pleased to announce the hiring of Kelsi Rabin, Tyler Guttu and Kian Askari to the full-time staff.

Kelsi Raben, a native of Evansville, IN, grew up attending Otters games and is thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to her community through her role as Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

Before joining the Otters, Kelsi spent time working in manufacturing, where she honed her skills in marketing and communications. A recent graduate of Purdue University's Krannert School of Management, Kelsi earned a Bachelor of Science in Management with a major in Marketing and a minor in Human Resources. She also obtained a Liberal Arts Cornerstone Certificate in Management and Organization.

When she's not at the ballpark, Kelsi enjoys volunteering with local organizations, spending time with friends and family, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Growing up at Bosse Field, I fell in love with the sense of community that Otters games bring to Evansville," Raben said. "I'm excited to help create those same unforgettable experiences for others while giving back to the city I've always called home."

Tyler Guttu joins the Otters with multiple years of professional baseball experience under his belt as the new Ticket Manager & Account Executive. Originally from Eastlake, OH, Guttu graduated from Kent State University in 2023 with a bachelors degree in Sports Administration.

In 2023, Guttu joined the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, as an intern. After his time with Lake County, he became an Assistant Ticket Manager with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros in 2024.

"I am excited to join the Otters and ready to get the season started," Guttu said.

Finally, Kian Askari joins the Otters' staff as the new Head Groundskeeper. Askari grew up in Southern California before heading to Idaho for college. He played four years of college baseball at Boise State before graduating in 2023, then turned his focus to the groundskeeping side of the game.

Kian spent three seasons (2021-23) as an Assistant Groundskeeper for the Pioneer League's Boise Hawks, gaining hands-on experience in field management and turf care. In 2024, he took the next step in his career with the Texas Rangers' Triple-A Round Rock Express, where he continued refining his expertise in professional field maintenance.

When he's not at the ballpark, Kian enjoys golfing, watching Boise State football, and following NASCAR.

"I am looking forward to the upcoming season and can't wait for baseball to be back," Askari said.

The Evansville Otters are excited to welcome fans back to Bosse Field in 2025 for the 30th season of Otters baseball! More information on the upcoming season schedule is available here.

Season ticket and group ticket packages are on sale now. Call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Individual game tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

