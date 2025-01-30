Mississippi Mud Monsters Name Mississippi Native Rob Carson III as Pitching Coach

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are excited to announce the hiring of Rob Carson III as Pitching Coach for the team's inaugural season in the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. A Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native, Carson brings Major League experience, a strong coaching pedigree, and deep ties to the Magnolia State as he returns home to help lead the Mud Monsters' pitching staff.

Originally drafted out of Hattiesburg High School in the 14th round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the New York Mets, Carson went on to pitch in the Major Leagues with the New York Mets (2012-2013). Over the course of his professional career, he appeared in more than 300 games, playing in affiliated baseball and independent leagues before transitioning into coaching.

Carson made an immediate impact in his coaching career. In 2022, he was hired as the pitching coach for the Québec Capitales of the Frontier League, where he led the league's most dominant pitching staff. Under his guidance, Québec finished first in wins, allowed the fewest runs, and recorded the best team ERA, resulting in Carson being named Frontier League Coach of the Year.

"Robert brings an enthusiasm that will uplift the players and the coaching staff," said Mud Monsters Manager Jay Pecci. "He blends Major League experience with years of grinding in Indy Ball, making him relatable to the players while conveying a clear message of what it takes for them to succeed."

With Carson leading the Mud Monsters' pitching staff, Mississippi's newest professional baseball team is poised to bring high-level competition to Trustmark Park when the season begins in May.

