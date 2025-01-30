Wild Things Ink RHP, Former D3 All-American Jason Hughes to Contract

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Jason Hughes, a former Division III All-American and three-season standout at Immaculata University. He pitched in two games for York (ATLL) last summer, logging a pair of strikeouts in two innings of work to start his pro career.

Hughes pitched three seasons at Immaculata and all three were very strong years. For the Mighty Macs (Division III, Atlantic East Conference), Hughes was 7-1 as a freshman with a 1.78 earned run average, which set the school's single-season record. He did that in 11 games (10 starts) and pitched 65.2 innings. In those frames, eh allowed just 17 runs (13 earned) with 21 walks and 70 strikeouts. He was named to the conference's first team and named Atlantic East Pitcher of the Year.

In 2023, Hughes appeared in 15 games and started 12 of those. In 73 innings, he allowed only 22 runs (16 earned) on 53 hits with 26 walks and an astounding 101 strikeouts on his way to a 1.97 ERA and a 9-2 record. For his efforts, he was named Pitcher of the Week three times, first-team All-Conference, Atlantic East Pitcher of the Year and 2nd Team All-American (D3 Baseball). Last season, the righty from Warminster, Pennsylvania went 5-4 with a 3.33 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) and had three complete games in 81 innings. He allowed 74 hits and 30 walks while he struck out 80.

He finished his collegiate career with seven complete game efforts and four shutouts. After pitching in nine games for Bismarck in the Northwoods League (33.1 innings and 35 strikeouts to 14 walks), he appeared in two games for the York Revolution.

