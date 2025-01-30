Boulders Ink Two Newcomers

January 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with utility man Fritz Genther and outfielder Zane Zurbrugg on contracts for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

The 24-year-old Genther hit .294 last season in 42 games with the New Jersey Jackals, playing mostly shortstop at a .975 fielding percentage with just four errors in 158 total chances after being acquired in an early-July trade with the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers.

Prior to launching his professional career, Genther spent two seasons at Virginia Tech, then played three seasons at UMass-Lowell.

Zurbrugg, who turns 28 in mid-June, joins New York after a two-year stint with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association. He played 70 games in right field last year, compiling a .992 fielding percentage with only one error in 128 chances.

The fleet-footed former Milwaukee Brewers draft pick tied for sixth in the AA with four triples, and was a perfect 24-for-24 stealing bases.

NOTE: Information on season tickets and other packages for the Boulders' 2025 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Follow @NYBoulders on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Since debuting in 1993, the Frontier League has become the largest and longest running of the modern independent leagues, and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

Get more information at www.FrontierLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.