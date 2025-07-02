Boulders Walk off vs Sussex County for Doubleheader Split

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders battled their way to a doubleheader split against the East Division- leading Sussex County Miners (31-15) Tuesday night, dropping the first game 6-3 before coming from behind to take the nightcap, 4-3, in walk-off fashion.

The Boulders (22-23) jumped out to a near-instant 2-0 lead in the opener, with DH Jason Agresti and LF Alfredo Marte driving in a pair of first inning runs.

SS Austin Dennis added to the lead with an RBI double in the second, part of a 3-for-3 performance.

The Miners answered with six straight runs, highlighted by two-run doubles from C Keenan O'Brien in the third inning and CF Dom Johnson in the fifth.

As for the nightcap, after falling into a 1-0 first inning hole, the Boulders' offense roared to life in the middle innings, with a game-tying RBI single from RF Ryan McCoy - giving him a 17-game hitting streak - in the bottom of the third and a tie-breaking solo HR from Marte on the first pitch of the home fourth.

RHP Emmett Bice (ND / 4.2 IP, 2 R, 9 H, 3 BB, 4 K) flirted with disaster in all five innings he pitched, stranding nine runners on base - including six in scoring position.

After a leadoff triple from Dennis in the bottom of the fifth, Agresti laced a go-ahead RBI single to put the Boulders up 3-2 and extend his hitting streak to 21 games.

RHP Parker Kruglewicz (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) came on in relief of Bice and kept the Miners at bay before RHP Tyler Vail (W

), and Agresti sent the Clover Stadium crowd home happy with a walk-off sacrifice fly, scoring Dennis, who dove across home plate ahead of the throw from left field.

Also of Note

* Dennis is 16-for-27 (.592) in his last 7 games

* Marte made it 8-of-17 (.471) vs. the Miners this season, with 2 HRs and 7 RBIs

* Manager TJ Stanton racked up his 402nd career regular season win

The Boulders will go for the series victory tomorrow (Thursday) night, with the rubber game scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

