Wild Rally Sends Boomers Past Florence

July 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind 5-0 to the Florence Y'Alls early but came from behind to win a wild 16-10 affair on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.

Florence scored five runs in the top of the first keyed by a grand slam from Brendan Bobo. The Boomers were able to battle back and take the lead, scoring twice in the third on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Calarco and an RBI double from Banks Tolley. The Boomers scored five runs in the fourth to open a 7-5 edge. Christian Fedko singled home a run and Andrew Sojka tied the game with a two-run single. Calarco knocked home the go-ahead run with a fielder's choice and Tolley capped the frame with an RBI single.

Florence answered with three in the fifth to once again lead at 8-7. The score remained 8-7 until the seventh when the Boomers exploded for eight runs, sending 12 men to the plate. An error allowed the tying run to score. Will Prater put the Boomers in front with a two-run opposite field double. Sojka, Michael Gould and Calarco all posted consecutive RBI single and the rally concluded with a two-run double from Kyle Fitzgerald. Satchell Norman homered in the eighth after Florence scored twice in the top of the frame to cap the scoring.

Aaron Glickstein picked up the win in relief, logging three shutout innings while fanning six. All nine members of the lineup tallied a hit for the Boomers. Fedko, Sojka, Gould, Tolley, Fitzgerald and Prater all notched two hits as the Boomers racked up 15. Sojka and Calarco both drove home three. Calarco surpassed the 60 RBI mark for the season prior to the halfway point of the campaign.

The Boomers (28-19) conclude the series with Florence on Thursday night at 6:30pm with the first Fireworks Supershow presented by BluSky Restoration. Tickets are moving quickly so act now for any of the three fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.