ThunderBolts Throw Two Complete Games But Lose Doubleheader

July 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The ThunderBolts' four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday night as they were swept in a doubleheader by the New Jersey Jackals, falling 4-3 and 5-1 at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Game one started strong for the Bolts (15-32). They led 1-0 in the first inning when Michael Sandle hit a solo homer, extending his on-base streak to 21 games.

New Jersey (16-28) responded immediately. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Ryan Ford walked and Jake DeLeo hit a two-run homer to give the Jackals a lead they wouldn't relinquish. They added another run on a Miguel Gomez single and made it 4-1 in the second inning when Jimmy Costin singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

The ThunderBolts' offense didn't show any signs of life again until the seventh inning. Daryl Ruiz homered for the second straight game and Christian Kuzemka reached on an error. James Dunlap followed with an RBI single that made it 4-3. That was as close as the Bolts got, though, as Jalon Long finished off the complete game for the win.

Long improved to 4-3 with the win. Greg Duncan (2-5) pitched a complete game in the loss.

Both pitchers went the distance again in the second game, but the Bolts were held to just one baserunner as they took their second straight loss.

The Jackals jumped out to a big lead as they scored three runs in the second inning, getting a two-run double from Gomez. They got two runs off of wild pitches and Trevor Sheehan's RBI double in the fourth made it 5-1.

Meanwhile, Alex Barker retired the first 13 batters he faced. Oscar Serratos spoiled the perfect game with a solo homer, his third of the year, but Barker rebounded to set down the next eight men to end the game.

Barker (4-4) went seven innings for the win. Aaron Evers (2-4) tossed a six-inning complete game for the loss.

The ThunderBolts look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday with Dylan Kirkeby (3-3, 4.17) on the mound. New Jersey counters with Joe Joe Rodriguez (2-5, 6.44). First pitch from Hinchliffe Stadium is scheduled for 5:35 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.