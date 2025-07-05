ThunderBolts Manager Bobby Jenks Passes Away at 44

The Windy City ThunderBolts are mourning the death of manager Bobby Jenks, who has passed away at his home in Portugal at the age of 44.

"Bobby Jenks' impact on our organization was immense despite only being with us for just over one year," said general manager Mike VerSchave. "He joined the club as someone who wanted to not only teach the game of baseball the right way, but also show his players there was more to life than just winning and losing. Bobby's experiences taught him to not take life for granted and in one short summer he became an amazing mentor and friend for everyone at our organization. On behalf of the ThunderBolts, we offer our most sincere condolences to Bobby's wife, Eleni, as well as his children, friends and family."

Jenks joined the ThunderBolts in October of 2023, when he was named the 20th field manager in franchise history. He quickly went to work building the roster in his image, citing the desire to get better and a willingness to work hard as his favorite attributes in a player. During his time in Crestwood, Jenks became known for his great ability to connect and work with younger players. He demanded full effort out of his team as well as the same respect for the game and for the other members of the clubhouse that he offered every day.

The ThunderBolts went 40-56 in Jenks's first season at the helm. Although it wasn't the record he hoped for, he elected to take a positive view.

"A lot of good things came out of it," he said after the season. "I was able to recruit a lot of younger players and try to build for the next 2-3 years and build a solid young core."

At the start of the offseason, he immediately began filling around that core. Even after receiving his cancer diagnosis during the offseason and being forced to take a leave of absence, he remained involved behind the scenes, helping to build a competitive roster for the 2025 season along with his handpicked replacement, Toby Hall.

"Despite only meeting Bobby a few times in my short time as owner of the ThunderBolts, it was clear that he was the perfect individual to lead our club," said ThunderBolts owner David DelBello. "What struck me was his passion for the game, insistence on doing things right and his genuine positive outlook on life. Our club and league lost more than a baseball manager and my thoughts are with Bobby's family and friends during these difficult times.

Nearly 20 years before his tenure with the ThunderBolts, Jenks first made a name for himself on the South Side of Chicago as a rookie phenom with the Chicago White Sox. During the 2005 season, he appeared in 32 games down the stretch, posting a 2.75 ERA and six saves. During the White Sox' historic playoff run, he pitched six more times - including every game of their World Series sweep - and saved four more games. He was on the mound to record the final out of the Sox' first World Series title in 88 years.

Jenks went on to pitch seven Major League seasons (six with the White Sox) and finished his career with 16 wins and 173 saves, which ranks second in White Sox history. He was a two-time American League all-star and in 2007, he set a Major League record when he retired 41 consecutive batters.

After his playing career, Jenks got into coaching, first as a roving pitching instructor in the White Sox organization. In 2021, he joined the staff of the Grand Junction Rockies in the Pioneer League as pitching coach. Following one year in that role, he was promoted to field manager in 2022.

In his lone season as manager of Grand Junction, Jenks led the Rockies to their first Pioneer League title. His team finished the season with a 62-33 record and Jenks was named Pioneer League Manager of the Year.

He spent one season in the Appalachian League as pitching coach for the Princeton WhistlePigs before making the decision to return to Chicagoland with the ThunderBolts.

"I really wanted to be based back in the city that gave me so much," he said at the time of his hiring. "Chicago is home for me."

Jenks is survived by his wife Eleni Tzitzivacos and six children.







