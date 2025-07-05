Campos and Still Lead Charge in Middle Game Victory

July 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-20) defeated the New Jersey Jackals (18-29) 13-3 on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Bryson Parks led off the game with a home run off Stephen Still, which provided New Jersey with a 1-0 advantage.

Tri-City responded in the home half of the first. Kyle Novak split the gap with a double off Nick Timpanelli. Oscar Campos delivered an RBI single. Jake Reinisch singled and Ian Walters walked to load the bases. Josh Leslie singled in two runs to put the ValleyCats on top, 3-1.

The Jackals countered in the second. Sebastian Mueller doubled and scored on a single from Patrick Sanchez to make it a 3-2 contest.

Reinisch went deep in the third for the ninth time this year to pull Tri-City ahead, 4-2.

Parks doubled to begin the fifth. Luis Acevedo singled and Ryan Ford brought in Parks with a knock to make it a 4-3 affair.

Tri-City broke the game wide open in the home half of the fifth. Campos demolished his seventh homer of the season, a three-run jack. Julian Boyd added a two-run single in the frame off Logan Waltz.

Colt Webb walked Boyd and David Glancy in the ninth. Campos brought in a pair with a double. Reinisch followed with an RBI single to give the ValleyCats a 13-3 lead.

Still (6-2) earned the win. He tossed seven frames for the second consecutive start, yielding three runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out seven on 117 pitches.

Timpanelli (0-1) received the loss. He lasted 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Tri-City looks to take the rubber game against New Jersey tomorrow, Sunday, July 6 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 13 | NEW JERSEY 3

W: Stephen Still (6-2)

L: Nick Timpanelli (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:44

Attendance: 1,833

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Sunday, July 6th is the 50th Anniversary of Jaws - Shark Week. Fans will receive a 2025 Team Poster Giveaway upon entry. Five lucky fans who purchase tickets will be entered to win a raffle for a signed team poster. The winners will be announced in-game, and can pick up the signed copies at Fan Services.

It's also Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY. Gates open at 3:30 PM, and players read children stories to kids at 3:40 PM. There's a pregame catch on the field at 4 PM, first pitch is slated for a 5 PM start, and postgame, kids can run the bases. Enter the code "sundayfunday" for our Sunday FunDay four-pack consisting of four grandstand tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $28. Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also secure their ticket to fun by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.