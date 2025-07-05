History, Then Heartbreak for Boulders

July 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders sent the tying run to home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but their rally fell short in a heartbreaking 10-7 loss to the Québec Capitales Saturday night at Clover Stadium.

Québec (37-13) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning, getting three straight home runs from DH Ruben Castro, SS Kyle Crowl, and 1B Jarrod Belbin off RHP Garrett Cooper (L / 4-1, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).

New York (24-24) answered with three runs in the bottom half, highlighted by SS Austin Dennis' s RBI single and a controversial two-run single from C Jason Agresti - extending his franchise-record hitting streak to 24

consecutive games - but his bases loaded line drive to left field appeared to clang off the metal fence above the yellow HR line and should have been ruled a grand slam.

The Capitales extended their lead to 5-3 in the top of the fourth inning, which 1B Christian Ficca answered in the bottom half with a solo homer that doinked off the top of the right field foul pole.

Center fielder Marc-Antoine Lebreux pushed the Cap's lead to 8-4 in the sixth with a three-run homer off RHP Scott Harper, who'd replaced Cooper with two men on and nobody out.

The Boulders got back within 8-7 in the eighth on a three-run HR by 3B Fritz Genther, but Québec capped the scoring on back-to-back sacrifice flies against RHP Tyler Vail in the top of the ninth.

Caps RHP Cole Roland gave up three singles in the ninth, but earned his first save of 2025 thanks to the last wacky play of the night; LF Alfredo Marte 's bouncing ball to the left side hit Dennis between second and third for the final out.

Also of note: * RF Ryan McCoy (1-for-5) extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a third-inning single * Dennis (3-for-5) collected his 5th straight 3-hit game and is 15-for-21 on the current home stand

New York will look to secure its first four-series winning streak of the season in tomorrow's (Sunday) rubber game, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm EDT.

