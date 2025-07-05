Calarco Sets RBI Record as Boomers Roll

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Just 50 games into the 2025 season Anthony Calarco broke the franchise single season record for RBIs as the Schaumburg Boomers rolled past the Evansville Otters 18-5 on Saturday night at Wintrust Field before another packed house.

Calarco drove home his 69th run of the season with an RBI single in the bottom of the first and helped fuel a comeback with a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth to reach 72 RBIs, surpassing Quincy Nieporte's 96-game mark of 71 from 2019. Evansville scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings to lead 4-1 but the Boomers scored in their first seven trips to the plate to ease to the victory. Michael Gould tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth before the homer from Calarco.

Satchell Norman blasted a grand slam to finish the scoring in the seventh as the Boomers plated single runs in the first three frames before notching four in the fourth, three in the fifth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh. The team drew eight walks and finished with 14 hits.

Derek Salata earned the win, striking out nine in five innings of work. Aaron Glickstein struck out three in three perfect innings of relief while Deretd Parra worked the ninth. Norman finished with five RBIs while Calarco plated four. All nine members of the lineup collected a hit in the victory. Will Prater finished with three.

