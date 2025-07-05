Florence Falls, Brocato Launches 6th Blast of the Week

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell to Joliet 9-4 in game two of the three-game series on Saturday night.

Florence looked like they were in for another good night offensively after they went up 4-0 early. An RBI single from TJ Reeves brought in Tyler Shaneyfelt to give the Y'alls another early lead in the first inning. In the third, Anthony Brocato continued his dominance at the plate, launching a three-run homer, his sixth of the week and eighth of the season in just 12 games played.

With an early lead, Rodney Hutchison looked clean through his first two frames, going 1-2-3 in both. In the third, Hutchison slowed down, allowing the first two batters to reach and then surrendering a three-run homer to pull Joliet within one. The big righty was sent out again in the fourth, and Joliet made Florence pay, tagging the veteran for four more runs chasing him from the game after 3.2 IP.

In relief, Bradley Wilson surrendered two more runs in 2.1 IP on four hits and a walk, giving Joliet the 9-4 advantage. Carter Hines entered in the seventh and tossed two more scoreless innings to bring his current streak to seven consecutive scoreless frames.

The bats disappeared once the Y'alls lost the lead, and they couldn't get anything going the rest of the way. Joliet retired 10 Florence players consecutively to end the ballgame. Reeves, Shaneyfelt, and Craig Massey added two-hit nights, accounting for six of their eight hits. Massey has had four two-hit games in a row and now stands at 997 hits as he continues to chase 1,000 knocks in his long career.

Florence returns to Slammers Stadium looking for the series win on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match versus Joliet. The Y'alls send the Southpaw, Michael Barker, to the mound and he will be opposed by a TBA Joliet pitcher. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM CT.







