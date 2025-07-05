No Fireworks on the Field as Y'alls Crush Slammers

JOLIET, IL - The spectacle in the sky didn't translate onto the field.

The Joliet (24-25) offense was thinking about snapping a six game skid by creating some offensive fireworks against the Florence Y'alls (20-28).

There were red and green bursts in right center. Silver and yellow straightaway. Taking a glance down the left field line netted an indigo explosion. Over the school you could make out the tops of flares miles away.

But on the field, it was quiet for Joliet. The Yalls' offense exploded for nine runs across three innings, and you got the sense that any scoring was reserved for the visitors.

This Florence Y'alls team is no joke. They trailed against Schaumburg 18-8 last night and ended up winning the game 23-19.

Despite pitcher Shaun Gamelin's struggles this season, he shut down the Slammers across six innings, allowing just two runs.

Attempted Joliet rallies in the sixth and seventh looked to breathe life into the game. But like the flashes in the sky, they too went up in smoke.

And although their offense slowed in the late innings, Florence cruised to a 12-3 win.

The Slammers will try to snap the losing streak tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:05 PM.

