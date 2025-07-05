Otters Drop Series Middle Game

July 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







Schaumburg, Ill. - The Evansville Otters (21-28) lost to the Schaumburg Boomers (30-20) in the series middle game Saturday night, 18-5.

The offense got going quickly for Evansville. In the first, David Mendham led off the game with a single, he was then driven in by a JT Benson double. Pavin Parks scorched an RBI hit of his own to make it 2-0.

The Boomers would fight back scoring one of their own in the first but that did not deter the Otters. In the second, Justin Felix and Mendham hit back-to-back home runs to extend the lead to 4-1. This is the first time that Evansville has hit back-to-back homers this year.

Schaumburg would score in each of the next two innings, making it 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth. In the fourth, the Boomers extended their lead to 7-4.

Evansville did fight back in the fifth, getting one back on a wild pitch to make it 7-5.

The Boomers did not let up. They would score three or more in the next three innings and won by a score of 18-5.

Colin Murphy pitched a clean eighth inning, collecting his first professional strikeout in his first outing.

The Otters play Sunday afternoon baseball tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Wintrust Field in the season series finale against the Boomers.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.