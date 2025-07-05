Winning Streak Comes To An End

July 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (24-26) fell 3-2 to the Washington Wild Things (27-23) in game two of their three-game set. In another pitcher's duel, it took one run in the ninth inning from the Wild Things that ended the Mud Monsters' four-game winning streak.

Mississippi took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kasten Furr (3-for-4) doubled to lead off the game and stole third. Travis Holt (1-for-3) hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Furr with the first run of the day.

Tyree Thompson who had pitched nine innings his last two times out on the mound, was stellar once again in a no decision effort. The right-hander went six innings giving up two runs on just six hits and striking out five. The three walks that Thompson had did not hurt him although they were a season-high through 15 games.

Thompson gave up four straight hits in the sixth inning that allowed the Wild Things to take a 2-1 lead. Thompson however did strand two runners in scoring position to end the day. In the bottom of the inning, Kyle Booker (1-for-3) tripled to right-center and came home to score on Holt's single to centerfield.

Chris Barraza stranded two runners over his two innings of work to keep the game tied at two headed to the ninth inning. Michael Fowler (0-1) gave up the eventual winning run in the ninth on an RBI double by Robert Chayka. In the bottom of the ninth, the Mud Monsters couldn't get anybody on base against Andrew Herbert who picked up his sixth save of the year.

The Mud Monsters will send Brian Williams (4-2) to the mound in the rubber game of the three-game set against Dominic Puccetti (2-2). Williams has been brilliant, earning a win in his last three outings, good enough to earn Frontier League Pitcher of the Week last week. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT.







