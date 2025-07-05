ThunderBolts Come from Behind for Emotional Win

July 5, 2025

BROCKTON, MA - James Dunlap tied the score with a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Michael Sandle hit a game-winning single for the ThunderBolts in the top of the ninth inning of a 6-5 win over the Brockton Rox at Campanelli Stadium Saturday night.

On a difficult night for the ThunderBolts (17-33) just hours after learning of the passing of manager Bobby Jenks, they came out strong, taking an early 3-0 lead.

Oscar Serratos brought home the first run on an RBI single in the first inning. He doubled to lead off the third and came home on a Christian Kuzemka base hit. Kuzemka scored on an error to extend the lead.

The Rox (22-26) fought back, scoring five unanswered runs. In the fifth, they loaded the bases on a double and two walks. They got their first run on another base on balls. A groundout and infield single scored the next two runs, making it 3-3.

They loaded the bases again in the seventh on a walk and two bunt singles. An infield single for Hemmanuel Rosario plated one run and a subsequent throwing error scored one more to give the Rox a 5-3 lead.

Kuzemka led off the eighth with a double but that run was still on base with two outs when Dunlap came up with his first pro home run, tying the score.

In the ninth, Garrett Broussard hit a leadoff single and, after being bunted to second base, crossed the plate on Sandle's single to give the Bolts the deciding run.

Caleb Riedel (2-1) pitched the final three innings scoreless to earn the win. Dillon Ryan (5-1) allowed the last run and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts will go for a swepp on Sunday afternoon. Greg Duncan (2-5, 3.96) starts for Windy City with first pitch from Campanelli Field scheduled for 2:30 CDT. Broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.







