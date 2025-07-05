Crushers Sunk by Unforced Errors and Walks in Gateway

Sauget, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (25-22) dropped the middle game of the series with the Gateway Grizzlies (30-19) on Saturday night by a score of 7-5.

LF Jordan Harrison-Dudley got the start and lit the spark for the Crushers in the first with a solo home run, his third on the season. However, Gateway threw a punch in the 2nd inning that the Crushers were unable to handle.

SS Zach Campbell had a tailor-made double play ball in his bread basket, but was unable to transfer the toss to second base, allowing everyone to be safe on what was ruled an E6. Then, a sacrifice bunt attempt was thrown away by 3B Jaidan Quinn, allowing a run to score unearned against RHP Ethan Smith.

Gateway C Tanner Garrison added insult to injury with a two-RBI double, then scored on an RBI single by LF Victor Castillo to give the Grizzlies a 4-1 lead. They got back to work in the 3rd with a two-run homer by RF Mark Shallenberger which came after a leadoff hit-by-pitch issued by Smith. He walked six batters and plunked two in his 4+ innings on Saturday, and a leadoff walk in the 5th came around to score as he was relieved for RHP Michael Spinozzi.

The Crushers bats started to come alive in the top of the 5th as RBI singles by Jordan Harrison-Dudley and C Derek Vegas set up a bases loaded situation for DH Vincent Byrd Jr. Unfortunately for Lake Erie, RHP Ben Harris froze Byrd on a curveball and stranded the bases loaded, escaping with a 7-3 Grizzlies lead after five innings.

Lake Erie put across two more runs in the 6th against the Gateway bullpen on an RBI double by RF Sam Franco and an RBI groundout by CF Dario Gomez, but the 7-5 Gateway lead was what the home team needed to finish it off. The Grizzlies bullpen retired the final 10 Lake Erie hitters en route to a win, evening the series and setting up a rubber match on Sunday.

As for Lake Erie's bullpen, Spinozzi and RHP Leonardo Rodriguez were excellent, each pitching two scoreless innings to save arms for the final game of the series.

Ben Harris (4-0) remained undefeated as a Grizzly while Ethan Smith (3-4) was tagged for all seven runs (only four earned) in the loss. Keegan Collett (7) pitched a flawless 9th inning for the save.

The final game of the road series is tomorrow, July 6th at 6:30pm ET. Jack Eisenbarger will look for the series win coming off an incredible outing against the Slammers earlier this week. The Crushers return home this coming Tuesday, July 8th at 7:05pm against the Schaumburg Boomers. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

The Lake Erie Crushers organization joins the Windy City ThunderBolts, Frontier League, and Chicago White Sox family in mourning the loss of Bobby Jenks, who passed away on July 4th at the age of 44 from cancer. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and the many lives he touched in a legacy greater than baseball.







