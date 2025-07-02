8-Run Seventh Strikes Down Florence

July 2, 2025

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 16-10 on Wednesday night.

Florence once again struck in the first inning against Schaumburg's Eric Turner. Hank Zeisler and Anthony Brocato drew walks, and TJ Reeves roped a RBI double for the game's first run. With the bases loaded, Brendan Bobo shot a missile down the line 114 MPH off the bat for his second grand slam of the season and sixth long ball.

Up 5-0, Rodney Hutchison made his season debut for the Y'alls in a spot start for a bullpen game. The big righty, in his third stint with Florence, looked clean through three innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits before giving way to the pen.

The former starter, Matt Fernandez, was first out of the bullpen and was hoping to provide some long relief. Schaumburg hit Fernandez around for five runs on six hits and chased him after just one inning of work with the Y'alls down 7-5.

Florence battled back immediately in the top of the fifth, plating three more runs, highlighted by an Anthony Brocato two-run blast to left field. This would just be the start for Brocato, who launched another home run to left field in the eighth for his fourth of the season. Brocato finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a walk, Bobo ended with a 1-for-3 line with five RBIs, and Reeves and Craig Massey both added multi-hit games.

After two shutout innings from Carter Hines, the game got out of hand in the seventh. Up 8-7, Bradley Wilson was tagged for eight runs (two earned) but allowed six hits and two walks. A Tyler Shaneyfelt error at second didn't help, but the Boomers were all over Wilson and left the inning up 15-8.

Florence looks to close the series versus the Boomers Thursday night in the rubber match. The Southpaw, Evan Webster, takes the hill for the Y'alls tomorrow and will face Schaumburg's RHP Isaiah Rivera. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM CT.







