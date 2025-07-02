ValleyCats Offense Quieted in Middle Game Defeat

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (26-19) fell 7-1 to the Québec Capitales (36-11) on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Québec struck in the fourth. Justin Gideon singled off Mikell Manzano. Marc-Antoine Lebreux replaced Gideon at first base after reaching on a fielder's choice. Jarrod Belbin belted a two-run homer to give the Capitales a 2-0 lead.

Québec added in the fifth. Will Riley singled and stole second. Ruben Castro walked. Anthony Quirion reached on a 4-6 fielder's choice and Riley moved to third. Gideon singled in a run to put the Capitales on top, 3-0.

Ian Walters continues his All-Star bid, homering off Gilberto Chu in the eighth to cut the deficit to 3-1. It was his eighth roundtripper of the season.

Québec took advantage of four walks in the ninth to plate four runs and pull ahead, 7-1.

Masatoshi Sakurai (4-0) earned the win. He delivered seven shutout frames, giving up two hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Manzano (3-3) received the loss. He tossed five innings, yielding three runs on eight hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Tri-City looks to take the rubber game against Québec tomorrow, Thursday, July 3 nd. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 7 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Masatoshi Sakurai (4-0)

L: Mikell Manzano (3-3)

Time of Game: 2:40

Attendance: 1,705

