Jones Homers as Otters Fall in Middle Game

July 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (21-25) couldn't find enough offense Wednesday as they fell to the Mississippi Mud Monsters (21-25) by a score of 5-1.

The Otters sent out Garret Simpson to start his third game this season. He went a strong first three innings, striking out three and not allowing a hit.

Mississippi was able to score in the fourth after a two-RBI double and a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-0 ballgame. They extended their lead in their half of the sixth to 5-0.

Jon Beymer came in for relief in the sixth and forced a clutch double play and timely ground out to escape the inning without further damage.

The Otters did show some fight in their half of that sixth inning. LJ Jones unloaded on a ball to left center field to put Evansville on the board for the first time. The solo home run went 425 feet and was a scorching 109 mph off of the bat.

The Mud Monsters closed it down after that and ended up with the 5-1 win.

The Otters bullpen was solid in the loss. They pitched four innings, not allowing a run and striking out four in total.

The Otters are back for the series finale tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT for Red, White and Blue night. There will be postgame fireworks as well as Thirsty Thursday deals around the park.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

