Bird Dawgs and Aigles Suspended in Second Inning

July 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs contest against the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Wednesday, July 2, has been suspended in the middle of the second inning due to weather, with Trois-Rivičres leading 3-1.

The game will be resumed on Thursday, July 3, at 5 p.m. Thursday's originally scheduled contest will be a seven-inning game and will start 30 minutes after the resumed game.

All tickets purchased for Thursday's game will be valid for any 2025 regular-season game, excluding playoff games.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2025

Bird Dawgs and Aigles Suspended in Second Inning - Down East Bird Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.