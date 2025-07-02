Wild Things Surrender Two Six-Run Innings in Middle Game Loss

July 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Il. - Behind a six-run sixth inning and a six-run eighth inning, the Grizzlies pulled away in the middle game of the series with the Wild Things, taking it 12-2. Zach Kirby was masterful through the first five innings of his start, but the sixth cost him dearly in his second loss of the season.

Kirby faced the minimum through five innings, with two hits and a walk against him. Two of those runners were thrown out trying to steal second by Marshall Awtry, who made his team debut in the loss, and the other was erased on a double-play that recorded the first two outs of the fifth.

Robert Chayka scored on a wild pitch after doubling to start the game. He ended the night with two of Washington's four hits. One of the other two, a homer by Tommy Caufield, gave the Wild Things a 2-0 advantage through 5-1/2 frames. Kirby saw the leadoff man in the sixth reach on a single, walked Dale Thomas and then Cole Brannen dropped a would-be sac bunt that turned into a bunt single, loading the bases with nobody out. It was the first time Gateway had a runner reach second safely in the game, and subsequently third as well. A passed ball brought home a run. Kirby then got an out on a ground ball. Washington opted to load the bases intentionally to face Jose Alvarez, but he singled to center bringing in two and giving Gateway the 3-2 lead. Mark Shallenberger then hit a 334-foot home run to right center over the short porch, making it 6-3.

Chad Coles worked a scoreless seventh inning to keep it at 6-2, but Jacob McCaskey was tagged for six runs on four hits with three walks in the eighth, and Gateway pulled away, 12-2.

Washington faces being swept for the first time since Opening Weekend and has lost back-to-back games for the first time since the middle part of June. The Central Division lead is down to 1.5 games entering tomorrow's series finale at Arsenal BG Ballpark, in which Sebastian Rodriguez will take the mound for the Wild Things. First pitch is scheduled at 8:05/7:05 p.m. CT.







